The Nokia 6 Android phone may be coming to reclaim its homeland

In case you hadn’t heard, the Nokia brand is starting to become relevant in the smartphone business again.

Last weekend, the Finnish company which owns the rights to sell phones under the Nokia brand name, revealed the Nokia 6 running Android.

Although it was initially announced for the Chinese market, on Wednesday Nokia teased the rest of us may be graced with its presence.

On the Nokia Mobile Facebook page, the firm announced it’ll be revealing more information during the forthcoming Mobile World Congress event next month.

“Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th… Save the date!”

The £200 mid-range handset offers a 5.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM and 16/8-megapixel cameras.

It Nokia 6 arrived in China with Android built in, but without any of Google’s services, so it’d be interesting to see whether the international version of the handset bundles-in the likes of Maps, Play, YouTube and Gmail.

However, remember this isn’t Nokia as we know it. Since selling off the Lumia business to Microsoft, the company has been making 360-degree cameras and building a presence in the wellness market, aided by the purchase of Withings.

The Nokia 6 was built by HMD Global, who last year paid $350m for the rights to Nokia-branded phones for the next decade.

Are you craving the glory days of having a Nokia phone in your pocket? Share your thoughts in the comments below.