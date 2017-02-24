Nokia 3310 reboot could be a glorious mash-up of old and… less old

Incredibly, the most anticipated mobile phone announcement ahead of next week's MWC 2017 pertains to a handset that first appeared on the scene at the turn of the century.

Yes, the expected Nokia 3310 reboot from HMD Global could even steal the headlines from the likes of LG, Huawei, Moto and Samsung.

Today we learned a little more about what to expect, courtesy of a tweet from Evan Blass (aka @evkeaks).

Blass said the 3310 circa 2017 will now have a colour screen instead of the monochrome 84x84 original.

He also reports the phone will run the Series 30+ operating system and will be available in multiple colours. There’s also a possible of swappable faceplates, a hallmark of the original feature phone.

The leaker says: “think: mashup of old 3310 & new 150.” The device looks set to include the same indestructible build and battery life that made it an industry legend.

Earlier this week, limited rumblings the phone would run on Android - which would have completely defied the point - were shut down.

Yes, this will be a feature phone, making it perfect for those seeking a second handset that enables them to remain in contact with friends and family without having the millstone distraction of smartphone functionality.

Will you be buying the Nokia 3310 reboot when it arrives? Share your thoughts below.