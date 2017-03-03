The Nokia 3310 now comes in a gilded ‘Vladimir Putin’ edition

There’s now a Nokia 3310 variant that features the gilded likeness of Vladimir Putin on the back. Because who doesn’t want their phone embossed with a world leader’s noggin?

Meet the Caviar Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin, which – as the name suggests – is inspired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The handset is HMD’s own Nokia 3310 design, but modified with various gold trimmings to woo a more well-heeled audience.

The phone will set you back an incredible 99,000 Russian Rubles, which is equivalent to about £1,370 at current exchange rates. That’s far higher than HMD’s average global retail price for the Nokia 3310, which is a mere €49 (£42).

“The return of the cult phone from Nokia did not go unnoticed by Caviar designers, who immediately after the appearance of the official information about the new edition of the 3310 model, presented their version of the design of this phone with gold, giving it luxury, style, and a real Russian character,” reads the product description.

It continues: “The model Nokia 3310 Supremo Putin is inspired by the image of the most popular person of Russia – President Vladimir Putin."

The relaunched Nokia 3310 – based on the early 2000s phone of the same name – was announced on February 26, 2017 at Mobile World Congress. It’s built by a Finnish company called HMD Global, which is paying Nokia a fee to use the brand name on the handset. The phone has basic features like a web browser, voice recorder, and an FM radio, as well as a 2-megapixel camera.

It’s worth noting that the Supremo Putin edition has nothing to do with HMD Global; this is a custom project by a phone modification company. It’s not clear whether US President Donald Trump has already placed an order.

What world leader do you want etched onto the back of your phone? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to tell us why.