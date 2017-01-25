The Nintendo Switch's Joy-con controllers may well have a confusing name, but when we tried them out, we found them to be "the best controllers Nintendo has ever produced."

But for many, the company's choice to eschew any kind of orthodox design for its upcoming console's controllers won't be a welcome one.

Luckily the company is planning to provide gamepad traditionalists with a more familar-looking option in the form of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

And while it's currently available for pre-order in the UK, it looks like the Pro alternative to Nintendo's detachable Joy-con controllers has moved a step closer to being avaialble for pre-order over in the states.

As spotted by Reditter WeirdDudeInTheCorner. the Pro controller has made it through the FCC, a sure sign that the product is nearing the end of its pre-launch phase in the US.

The FCC filing apprently reveals the presence of Bluetooth, 5V usb charging, and NFC, as we've previously heard, but there's nothing else in terms of new details.

TrustedReviews' Brett Phipps has had a chance to try out the Pro controller, and he was suitably impressed, writing: "[It's] streets ahead of its Wii U counterpart.

"It’s bigger and has more weight, meaning it sits much better in the hands. Playing more "hardcore" games like Street Fighter 2 or even Splatoon the Pro Controller felt like it’d become the preferred choice for more dedicated players, but personally I feel like I could see myself using both it and the Joy-Con interchangeably."

The Switch, Nintendo's new console that can be attached to a TV and used as a handheld device, is set to debut on March 3, and will cost £279.99.

The Pro controller is available to pre-order now in the UK through Nintendo's site, and costs £59.99, while GAME currently has the controller available for pre-order at £64.99.

