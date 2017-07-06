Nintendo Switch Online app finally launches with Splatoon 2 in July

Nintendo has announced its Switch Online companion app will finally launch on July 21, alongside the eagerly anticipated Splatoon 2 game release.

Although the Switch’s subscription online multiplayer service won’t arrive until 2018, the iOS and Android app does include a number of features specific to the kid-friendly third-person shooter.

Splatoon 2 will be the only game compatible with the Nintendo Switch Online app at launch, and will enable players to voice chat with friends, invite fellow gamers to online match-ups and form teams.

It will also provide access the SplatNet 2, which includes online play stats and an early look at upcoming game stages.

Interestingly, online play within Splatoon 2 will be free until the Switch Online service is rolled out in 2018.

Related: Splatoon 2 preview

“The app will let you chat with friends in your online lobby before your game begins, then talk to your teammates to coordinate strategy once the game begins,” the announcement says.

When the service launches next year, gamers will be asked to $19.99 a year, or $3.99 a month. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed by Nintendo.

Earlier this year, Nintendo explained: “Our new dedicated smart device app will connect to Nintendo Switch and let you invite friends to play online, set play appointments, and chat with friends during online matches in compatible games─all from your smart device.

“A free, limited version of this app will be available for download in summer 2017.”

Will you be signing up for Nintendo Switch Online when the pair service arrives in 2018? Share your thoughts in the comments below.