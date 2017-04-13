The Nintendo Switch goes luminous with this new Joy-Con hue

Nintendo's latest console seems to be a hit, with the Nintendo Switch smashing first weekend sales records for the company and generally being a decent little gadget.

Now, Nintendo has decided to celebrate its success with a new colour for the console's Joy-Con controllers. And it's, shall we say, bright.

Yes, the company is introducing a new luminous yellow colour option for the detachable controllers (via), to back up the red/blue and grey options already available.

Revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct live-stream, the new neon yellow hue will be available on June 16, though we're still checking whether that applies to all countries.

Alongside the conspicuous new colour option, Nintendo announced it will be launching a new battery peripheral for the Joy-Cons.

This add-on will allow owners to keep the controllers charged using a few AA batteries – handy for when you forget to charge the things.

The Joy-Con's internal batteries already last a good 20 hours each when they're removed from the Switch's screen or the standard controller grip.

Nintendo's Russian store recently posted a listing for a Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, suggesting we could see Switch console bundles arriving soon.

There's no official confirmation, but moderators on the Nintendo Switch subreddit apparently verified the information – so take that to mean what you will.

Let us know what you think of the new hue in the comments.