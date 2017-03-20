The next Nokia 3310 could come with 4G LTE thanks to Qualcomm 205

Future iterations of feature phones like the rebooted Nokia 3310 could be equipped with 4G mobile connectivity, thanks to Qualcomm’s latest SoC.

The new Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform supports up 150Mbps 4G downloads as well as VoLTE and VoWi-Fi and is designed for entry level phones in emerging markets.

It also offers support for 2G and 3G networks, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and FM radio.

Related: Nokia 6 hands-on

The CPU itself is a dual-core 1.1GHz CPU, while there’s an unspecified Adreno GPU on board.

The 205 Mobile Platform also promises decide with “multiple days of battery life,” while the speedier connectivity will make it easier for small businesses to process financial transactions.

It’ll also enable HD on-demand video streaming.

Devices containing the 205 Mobile Platform will be available within devices within the next few months.

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said: “Feature phones are a lifeline in many emerging countries and the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform allows us to bring 4G connectivity and services to the masses with devices at price points never seen before."

HMD, the company behind the Nokia 3310, has not been able to include 3G or 4G LTE tech or Wi-Fi tech within its renewed retro classic.

Of course, for many folks picking up the phone, that’s part of the attraction, but for those in developing counties the lack of modern connectivity tech is a handicap.

Would 4G connectivity make you more likely to pick up a feature phone for occasional use? Share your thoughts below.