The next Google Home could also boost your Wi-Fi signal

The Google Home smart speaker goes on sale in the UK from tomorrow, but rumours regarding the sequel are already circulating.

According to a report from The Information, on Wednesday, Google wants to include a Wi-Fi router within the next iteration.

This would effectively combine Home and the Google Wi-Fi router into one all-singing-all-dancing device.

As an added bonus, it would include mesh networking and enable Google Home 2 to act as a Wi-Fi range extender if positioned in black spots around the house.

The addition could give Google an advantage over the Amazon Echo device, as it seeks to reel in the retail giant’s head start in the arena.

The £129 Google Home is already cheaper than the Echo and has the advantage of the power of Google Search, but is yet to boast the same level of third-party integrations.

Google Wi-Fi also goes on sale in the UK tomorrow for the same price, so it seems likely any combination of the two devices would cost a little more.

The company is offering a double pack for the reasonable sum of £229.

Will you be buying either when they go on sale in Blighty tomorrow? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.