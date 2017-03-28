The next Apple Watch will be closer to a smartphone than ever

The Apple Watch 3 (or Apple Watch Series 3, in Cupertino-approved parlance) could come with a SIM card slot and built-in 4G LTE connectivity, according to a new report.

Analyst Christopher Rolland claims that, following discussions with several suppliers and tech firms in Asia, he thinks the third itineration of Apple's smartwatch will offer standlone mobile connectivity – and pack a more advanced processor to boot.

Rolland says the improved chip will be based on the IoT-optimised Cat M1 module, with the pundit also tipping Apple to add VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology to its smartwatch, so that voice calls can be made when a cellular connection is not available.

He added that Apple's next iPhone – potentially dubbed the iPhone 8 – would include wireless inductive charging, and that Apple could debut a USB-C/Lightning hybrid charging port as soon as 2018.

