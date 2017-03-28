The Apple Watch 3 (or Apple Watch Series 3, in Cupertino-approved parlance) could come with a SIM card slot and built-in 4G LTE connectivity, according to a new report.

Analyst Christopher Rolland claims that, following discussions with several suppliers and tech firms in Asia, he thinks the third itineration of Apple's smartwatch will offer standlone mobile connectivity – and pack a more advanced processor to boot.

Rolland says the improved chip will be based on the IoT-optimised Cat M1 module, with the pundit also tipping Apple to add VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology to its smartwatch, so that voice calls can be made when a cellular connection is not available.

He added that Apple's next iPhone – potentially dubbed the iPhone 8 – would include wireless inductive charging, and that Apple could debut a USB-C/Lightning hybrid charging port as soon as 2018.

This year, however, Rolland noted that he was betting on no less than three new iPhone models – a 4.7-inch iPhone 7S, 5.5-inch iPhone 7S Plus and a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone 8.

The trio should all be ready in time for Apple's traditional September launch event, with manufacturing set to commence in the coming months.

For further hints on what to expect from Apple this year, set your times for the company's annual developer conference, WWDC 2017.

