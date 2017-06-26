The newest Samsung Galaxy S8 model is the prettiest yet, but you can’t buy it

Samsung has revealed another color variant for its Galaxy S8+ smartphone.

The Rose Pink Galaxy S8+ has been announced for Taiwan, going on sale for a limited time next month.

While there’s no guarantee it’ll become available in other territories, it seems likely Samsung won’t restrict it to Taiwan.

Samsung did make a ‘Pink Gold’ Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge available last year, so there’s hope.

In the meantime, Brits can choose from Midnight Black and Orchid Grey, with a Coral Blue edition becoming available this month.

Other regionally available colors include Maple Gold and Arctic Silver.

Samsung often introduces new colours and editions to reignite interest in a flagship after the initial wave of sales dies down.

Elsewhere, of course, the model is exactly like its counterparts, featuring the wondrous infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 processor, 4GB of RAM and 12-megapixel rear camera.

In our review earlier this spring we gave the phone an ultra rare 10/10 score.

Mobile editor Max Parker called it "a new beginning for flagship phones," saying it "genuinely feels like an upgrade from any other phone I've used in a long time."

He added that the Galaxy S8 is "easily the best phone around right now" and that the phone "feels like the future."

Which Galaxy S8 colour is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.