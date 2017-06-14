The new Razer Blade Stealth is a gaming PC you can finally use at work

While the likes of Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo have dominated E3 2017 this week, some of the movers and shakers in the PC gaming world have also been moving and shaking.

Razer has announced an updated version of its Razer Blade Stealth laptop and, as well as a larger display option, it also brings a much more subtle design than in previous years.

The 2017 release has a gunmetal color option that comes without the garish light-up green Razer snake logo on the lid. It also exchanges the rainbow back-lit keys for white.

Related: Razer Blade Stealth 2016 review

This means you could actually use it as a business machine too, while maintaining a sense of professionalism.

Beyond the less combative design choices, Razer is also offering a 13.3-inch 3200 x 1800 display panel, alongside a 4K 12-inch model.

The larger version trims down the bezels in order to reduce the footprint, while maintaining the half-inch thickness.

Regardless of the screensize, all models now have 16GB of RAM as standard, a 2.7GHz Core i7 processor, Intel HD Graphics 620 and a Windows Precision Trackpad.

Prices start at $1,399 for the 13.3-inch model, while the 4K 12-inch stealth starts at $1,599.

Will the Razer Blade Stealth be on your shopping list as an office PC that also doubles up as your weekend gaming powerhouse? Share your thoughts below.