The new Nokia 6 might be as badass as the old Nokia 3310

The recent reboot of the Nokia 3310 has led to a groundswell of misty-eyed nostalgia pertaining to the year 2000 device’s toughness.

“They just don’t make ‘em like they used to,” bemoaned the world’s thirty-somethings while regaling younger tech users with mythical tales of 3310s surviving falls from the International Space Station without so much of a scratch.

Well, in good news for smartphone fans young and old, it turns out one Nokia-branded handset might be a match for the haggard old Wolverine of the mobile world.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything (via Neowin) has gotten hold of a Nokia 6 ahead of its release outside of China and, as usual, has attempted to inflict physical harm to test its durability.

The full-metal Nokia 6 passes most of the scratch, burn and bend tests with flying colours, with the only complaint reserved for the earpiece fabric that was easily damaged.

When attempting to bend the Nokia 6, Jerry calls it “one of the most solid devices I have ever felt,” with “basically zero flex to the frame” while pressing from the front or back.

The Nokia 6 is currently only available in China, but the custodian of the Nokia brand name HMD has promised a UK launch this spring.

We’re expecting it to arrived alongside the reborn 3310 in May. Who would win in a fight?

Will you be clambering aboard the good ship Nokia once again this year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.