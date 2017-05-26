The new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is its most powerful street legal car ever

Jaguar, the iconic British motoring firm, has announced its most ‘extreme performance’ road vehicle ever — the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

The Collectors Edition sports car powers into view with a 600PS 5.0-litre V8 engine, making it the most powerful ‘road legal’ Jaguar ever made. It’ll also have a camouflage paint job created by SVO Design.

The successor to 2014’s Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 will be limited to just 300 units worldwide and promises supercar performance and dynamics in a sports sedan design.

John Edwards, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations said: “The time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. The SVO team is possessed by the spirit of performance and committed to creating the most thrilling driving experience imaginable.

“Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-TYPE Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level – it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors. The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that.”

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30, while full specifications will be revealed at Jaguar.com on June 28.

How much would you be willing to pay for this highly exclusive motor? Drop us a line in the comments section below.