The new Galaxy Note 7R refurb just got Bluetooth Certification

When the Galaxy Note 7 came with the minor caveat of spontaneously exploding on the spot, it looked likely that Samsung would cast the handset into the smartphone graveyard of epic failures.

But alas, we recently learned that Samsung was planning a refurbishment dubbed the Galaxy Note 7R that would contain a smaller and, you would hope, less flammable 3200 mAh battery.

Listings for the Galaxy Note 7R started appearing in China recently, and the latest word from Android Headlines is that the handset been granted Bluetooth Certification by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group – or SIG.

What's more, the phone also got certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) last month. These kind of sign-offs certainly hint at an impending launch date.

Whether the Galaxy Note 7R will be a hit remains to be seen. In its report, Android Headlines claims that the phone will be launched in China and Korea, but likely won't reach markets in the US and Europe.

Given the recent success of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, it's understandable that Samsung might want to spare customers the bad memories from the exploding Galaxy Note 7.

