The new Etch A Sketch Freestyle takes a dump on your childhood

The company that owns the rights to the iconic Etch-A-Sketch drawing gadget has gone and besmirched its memory.

A brand new version of the toy, dubbed the Etch A Sketch Freestyle, has an LCD instead of the classic grey screen.

Instead of turning the knobs to painstakingly create thin black lines, users can simply draw directly upon it with a stylus, in various colours of the rainbow.

So what are those knob-like items where the the old analogue dials used to be? I hear you ask. Well, they’re just rubber stamps that can be removed to create colored shapes on the screen. Boo.

Considering how hard previous generations had to work to create anything resembling art, we're a little bit put out by this new edition.

In a nod to the past, at least, the LCD screen can be erased in the same way, by shaking the gadget.

The Freestyle is the doings of a company called Spin Master, which bought the rights to the Etch A Sketch brand last year.

A company called BoogieBoard, which is responsible for a similar eWriter gadget, is on hand with the assist.

The Etch A Sketch Freestyle will be around to crap on your memories later this year, for the cost of $20 (via The Verge).

Thankfully, you can still buy the classic version too.

Will you be getting your youngsters an Etch A Sketch Freestyle or will they be encouraged to endure the frustration of creating masterpieces on the original?