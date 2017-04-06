The new Alexa-powered Amazon Fire TV Stick is now available in the UK

Amazon has announced its brand new Amazon Fire TV Stick is now shipping to customers in the UK.

The latest iteration is the first to come with an Alexa Voice Remote, leveraging the power of Amazon’s popular personal assistant.

Voice controls can be used for universal search across apps, to control playback of video and audio and control Alexa-compatible smart lights. Even Alexa 'Skills' like Uber and Just Eat are compatible with the new Stick.

Beyond that, the new £39.99 (£5 more than the previous gen) streaming stick has a new quad-core processor, and the new Netflix-like UI that makes finding content a breeze.

Amazon is also promising the fastest Wi-Fi (802.11ac) of any streaming stick anywhere, 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM and access to more than 7,000 apps.

Unfortunately, there's no 4K compatibility, so if that's what you're after you'll need to buy the Fire TV set-top box.

The release marks the culmination of a long wait for Brits, following the October launch in the United States.

Beyond Amazon UK, the new Fire TV stick, it’ll be available from Dixons Carphone, Argos, John Lewis, Tesco, Maplin and Shop Direct.

Additionally, Amazon is promising to continue rolling out voice control functionality to owners of the existing Fire TV, but they'll need their own Alexa remote.

Is there better value in tech than the new Fire TV stick? Share your thoughts in the comments section below