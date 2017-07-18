The Netflix Effect: ‘Binge-watching’ is coming to movie theatres

The release schedule for Netflix’s original programming has been the biggest change to television in recent memory. Now, with Hollywood playing catch up, movie studios could be about to co-opt similar tactics.

Fox is reportedly planning to release at least one multi-part movie series within weeks of each other, rather than the usual window of at least a year between installments.

The studio’s three film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s books Fear Street may be released back-to-back-to-back, one month apart from each other.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a studio insider described the plan as “bingeing movies.”

Whether the strategy pays dividends remains to be seen.

The studio could save a fortune by filming all three movies together as Peter Jackson did with the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

However, whether fans would want to attend the theatres to see a film from the same series three months in a row is debatable.

Perhaps if it were a brand name like Star Wars or LoTR it might be different, but for a new franchise it doesn’t leave much time for word to get out beyond the die-hard fans of the books.

Would you be up for multiple visits to the movie theatre to get a trilogy done within two months? Share your thoughts in the comments below.