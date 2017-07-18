The Netflix Effect: ‘Binge-watching’ is coming to movie theatres

Trending:

The release schedule for Netflix’s original programming has been the biggest change to television in recent memory. Now, with Hollywood playing catch up, movie studios could be about to co-opt similar tactics.

Fox is reportedly planning to release at least one multi-part movie series within weeks of each other, rather than the usual window of at least a year between installments.

The studio’s three film adaptation of R.L. Stine’s books Fear Street may be released back-to-back-to-back, one month apart from each other.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a studio insider described the plan as “bingeing movies.”

Whether the strategy pays dividends remains to be seen.

The studio could save a fortune by filming all three movies together as Peter Jackson did with the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

However, whether fans would want to attend the theatres to see a film from the same series three months in a row is debatable.

Perhaps if it were a brand name like Star Wars or LoTR it might be different, but for a new franchise it doesn’t leave much time for word to get out beyond the die-hard fans of the books.

Would you be up for multiple visits to the movie theatre to get a trilogy done within two months? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

