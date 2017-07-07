The Moto G5S Plus is shaping up as the new king of budget phones

The Moto G range has long been the standard bearer for affordable handsets and this year’s Moto G5 Plus was perhaps the best yet.

However, according to specs leaked by Evan Blass, the company is planning to up the ante even further with the forthcoming Moto G5S Plus.

The report says the handset will feature an all-metal anodized aluminium build for a far more premium feel.

The Moto G5S Plus display will be 5.5-inches with a 1080p Full HD resolution, according to the report. That’s slightly larger than the 5.2-inch screen featured within the G5 Plus, albeit with the same resolution.

The other major boost will be the introduction of a 13-megapixel dual camera on the rear of the device, supplanting the 12-megapixel snapper on the Moto G5 Plus.

Blass writes (via VentureBeat): "That rear camera sensor pairing will enable such features as the bokeh effect, background replacement, and the display of selective elements in black-and-white."

The report says the front-facing camera will be boosted to 8-megapixels, from just 5-megapixels within the regular edition.

As for unchanged specs, we’re looking at the Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of built in storage

Given the Moto G5 Plus is available for £249.99/$229.99, we can probably expect a bit of a bump when Moto announces the phone, likely on July 25 at recently scheduled New York event.

In our review of the G5 Plus back in April we proclaimed: "If you’ve got £250 to spend on a phone, it should be this one."

We have high hopes for the premium edition, but we’re also hoping to see the Moto X4 as well as the Moto Z2 Force unveiled during the showcase.

Are the Moto G handsets the best value smartphone range there is? Share your thoughts in the comments below