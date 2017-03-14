The most infuriating crooks on the internet could finally get some payback

High on the ever-growing list of ‘worst people on the internet’ are the ticket touts who use bots to buy-up masses of tickets with the intention of selling for huge profits on the secondary market.

While consumers patiently wait in-line filling in CAPTCHA boxes, these folks have intricate means of bypassing the security checks, as well as the limit on how many tickets can be purchased at a time.

The result is popular events sold out in truly unfeasible amounts of time and a mad dash to pay inflated prices to criminals just to guarantee a ticket to see our favourites.

While some artists, heavily critical of the practice, have started to use effective means of resisting the touts, it finally appears the UK government is serious about doing something about it.

An amendment to the Digital Economy Bill will make the use of bots a criminal offense punishable by an unlimited fine (via BBC).

Minister of State for Digital and Culture, Matt Hancock, said: "It's unacceptable that touts are misusing technology to bypass security measures and buy up vast numbers of tickets before real fans get the chance, only to sell them on at rip-off prices.

"It's a growing problem that affects too many people."

The UK is actually a little behind in tackling this problem. Using bots was banned in New York State after one had been able to purchase 1,0000 tickets to see U2 at the famous Madison Square Garden arena.

That ban has not been extended across the United States (via Engadget).

