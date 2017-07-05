The most downloaded Nintendo Switch game in Japan features neither Mario nor Link

The Nintendo Switch has only been on sale since March, but it is already proving somewhat of a phenomenon for fans around the world.

Today, Nintendo of Japan revealed the country’s top-selling digital games from the firm’s eShop.

Surprisingly both Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have missed out on the top spot, with the lesser-known Snipperclips sitting pretty in the number one slot.

What’s Snipperclips, I hear you ask? Well it’s a puzzle game that requires gamers to cut paper characters into new shapes. In our review back in April we gave it an 8/10 score.

“Snipperclips won’t go down as the biggest or most ambitious Switch game ever, or even the one that best demonstrates the console’s features,” our reviewer Stuart Andrews wrote.

“However, it's a game that knows what it wants to be – a smart, inventive co-op puzzle game – and does a great job of being it. Played solo it isn't all that enjoyable, but pair up or find a foursome and you have one of the most enjoyable, if stressful, co-op games since Overcooked.”

The ever-popular Minecraft came in second while Mario Kart 8 got itself onto the podium in third place.

Next came Kamiko and Zelda, ahead of Metal Slug 3 and the other high profile release, the motion-based beat ‘em up ARMS.

There are, of course, extenuating circumstances for the anomaly of Snipperclips beating out some of Nintendo’s legendary characters.

The game costs a third of the price of those flagship titles and is digital only. Still, it remains a pretty significant achievement for a third-party developer.

Anyway, here’s the top 25 from Nintendo Japan’s eShop (via IGN):

1) Snipperclips

2) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4) Kamiko

5) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

6) Metal Slug 3

7) ARMS

8) 1-2-Switch

9) The King of Fighters ’98

10) Othello

11) VOEZ

12) Super Bomberman R

13) New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers

14) Blaster Master Zero

15) Metal Slug

16) Human Resource Machine

17) Flip Wars

18) Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

19) Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

20) Maison de Maou

21)Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap

22) Seiken Densetsu Collection

23) Puyo Puyo Tetris

24) Mighty Gunvolt Burst

25) Thumper

