The LG G6’s best feature is no longer exclusive to Korea

The LG G6 marks a notable step forward for the Korean manufacturer’s smartphone efforts.

After a couple of years in the wilderness, it’s now ready to mix it with the likes of the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

When unveiled at MWC back in February, however, there was one killer LG G6 feature that despite grabbing attentions left many frustrated.

That’s because the phone’s audio-enhancing Quad DAC was announced as exclusive to the company’s native South Korean market.

Now, however, fans of high-quality audio around the world have reason to be excited, the Quad DAC equipped LG G6 has been confirmed as heading to new territories.

Unfortunately, the device isn’t going global straight away. Instead, however, the phone has been confirmed for an Australian release.

According to recent reports, the LG G6 Hi-Fi edition will be sold at a couple of Australian retailers, with the audio enhancing handset to hit wannabe owners for a lofty AU$1,199 (£725).

More than just a DAC enhancement, the reworked phone offers 64GB internal storage, that’s double the standard figure, and is bolstered by dual-SIM capabilities.

There’s currently no word when, or indeed if, the updated LG G6 will be brought to the UK.

What we have here on British soil, however, is an impressive, 5.7-inch QHD display packing phone that runs a near edge-to-edge panel alongside a 13-megapixel camera, 4GB of RAM and a sizeable 3300mAh battery.

Would you rather the Quad DAC equipped G6? Let us know in the comments below.