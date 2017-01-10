The LG G6 looks set to sport the world's first QHD+ smartphone display

After announcing the LG G6 will forgo the modular design that defined the G5, LG has revealed (via The Korea Herald) the G6 will come with an impressive-sounding new display.

The phone is set to debut with a 5.7-inch "QHD+" LCD panel with a ratio of 18:9, which according to LG is the world’s first 18:9 QHD LCD.

That means the phone will arrive with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,880, whereas standard QHD screens have a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560.

Related: LG G6 – Everything we know

That means the G6 will have an impressive pixel-per-inch ratio of 564, which should make for some distinctly crisp images, despite the large 5.7-inch screen size.

LG has apparently designed the new panel to allow users to multi-task using the dual-screen feature.

Kim Byeong-koo, senior vice president and head of mobile development group 1 at LG Display, told The Korea Herald: “QHD+ is expected to maximize users’ experience and value by providing ultra-high definition, differentiating it from all other mobile display panels.”

On top of the increased resolution, the new panel will apparently see the touch-sensing technology embedded inside the LCD cells, which allows the company to keep the display at 1mm thick.

It also means the bezels on the G6 have been reduced, with LG shaving 0.2mm off the sides and 0.54mm off the top and bottom when compared to its previous QHD LCD.

The QHD+ panel is also said to be 10% brighter than previous generation displays while remaining far more energy efficient. According to LG, the display will consume 30% less power than previous displays.

LG is set to launch the G6 next month, so we can expect to hear a lot more about the phone in the coming weeks.

WATCH: What's the no.1 smartphone in the world?

Let us know what you think of LG's new display in the comments.