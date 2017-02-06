The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has finally gone gold

Development on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has finally wrapped up, with Nintendo holding a well-deserved wrap party to celebrate.

The good news was shared on Twitter by Monolith Soft developer Yasuyuki Honne with an image showcasing the Breath of the Wild team, Shigeru Miyamoto included.

Monolith Soft was brought on board to help in creating some of the open world elements found in Breath of the Wild, having previously created a truly staggering setting with Xenoblade Chronicles X.

After sitting through multiple delays and a sudden change in platforms, it’s such a relief to see the latest Zelda title reach the finish line.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is scheduled to release alongside the Nintendo Switch on March 3, 2017 as its flagship launch game. It’s safe to say, we’re pretty excited.

Nintendo’s latest console will also launch alongside 1, 2 Switch, I am Setsuna and Super Bomberman R. Be sure to check out our list of upcoming games for more information.

