The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild assets are leaking online

The Wii U version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild appears to have leaked online ahead of release.

Some of the recently leaked details include potential story spoilers and in-game sound effects which have begun to spread online alongside other new materials.

Having begun on 4chan, the leak has spread to sites such as NeoGAF, Twitter and The Legend of Zelda Subreddit with posts featuring previously unknown details and several attempts to prove the leak’s legitimacy.

It’s too hard to tell if any of this can be considered true as of yet, as a playable version of the Wii U build is yet to emerge outside of Nintendo. The game's compressed file is now available on NUSGrabberGUI, so keep an eye out for spoilers in the meantime.

Related: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

The following piece of art was uploaded to NeoGAF and seems to depict the Wii U title screen for Breath of the Wild that appears when you launch the game.

It looks utterly gorgeous, and could be the first piece of spoiler-heavy content to emerge this week. Those looking to keep everything a surprise should be very careful for the time being.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Hands-On

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launches on March 3, 2017 for Nintendo Wii U and Switch.