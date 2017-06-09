The latest Sega Genesis revival beats the NES Classic in one major way

Following the incredible, but short-lived success of the Nintendo NES Classic last year, Sega gamers will soon have another opportunity to get in on the act with their own retro edition.

AtGames is releasing a licensed Sega Genesis Flashback edition console that’ll go on sale this year.

The console will have 85 games built in, including all 7 Sonic games released for the system (known in the UK as the MegaDrive) but crucially, will also accept the original’s 16GB cartridges.

Although the Flashback includes two wireless controllers, it also features the original ports, meaning old school wired pads can be plugged in.

However, the wireless controllers have the added bonus of being able to rewind difficult sections of the game.

There’ll also be the opportunity to save the game at any point, which could also prove a bonus for finishing those trickier games from 25 years ago.

As far as the other ports go, it has HDMI out capable of transmitting titles to a HD TV at 720p.

Other titles bundled among the 85 include Virtua Fighter 2, Altered Beast, Mortal Kombat 3, Golden Axe and Shinobi III.

AtGames isn’t serving up a price and a release date yet, but we’d imagine it’ll be available before the holidays.

While this does offer the look and feel of the old Genesis/Megadrive it is not a Sega product, so we'd probably still give the retro cool edge to the NES Classic.

Plus, the AtGames consoles aren't particularly renowned for the quality of the build or the emulation either, so we'll see.

Will you be snapping up a Genesis Flashback edition? Or are you holding out for a SNES Classic? Let us know in the comments section below.