The Last of Us Part 2 recruits Westworld actress

Naughty Dog has revealed a new addition to The Last of Us Part 2 in the form of Westworld’s Shannon Woodward.

Known for her role as Elsie in HBO drama Westworld, actress Shannon Woodward confirmed her role on social media earlier last week.

No further information has been revealed regarding Woodward’s character in the upcoming sequel. With any luck, she’ll be meeting up with Joel and Ellie in the post-apocalyptic tale.

Late last year, Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann confirmed he will be collaborating with Westworld writer Halley Gross on The Last of Us Part 2. No skimping on the star power this time around it seems.

First announced at PlayStation Experience 2016 with a haunting teaser trailer, The Last of Us Part 2 is in development exclusively for PS4. Ellie, once again played by Ashley Johnson, will return as the main protagonist as she sets out on a quest for bitter revenge.

Troy Baker’s Joel is older, grumpier and wiser and will seemingly take a backseat this time around. While still early in production, we would love to catch our first glimpse of gameplay at E3 2017.

