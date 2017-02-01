The Journey will be back in FIFA 18

FIFA 18 will see the introduction of The Journey Season 2, a continuation of the story-based outing featured in last year’s installment.

The Journey saw players take on the role of Alex Hunter, an up-and-coming football star on his path to footballing stardom.

All things considered, it was pretty impressive, acting as a perfect solo outing for a franchise rarely concerned with telling a compelling story.

During an investor's call earlier this week, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that The Journey will return in FIFA 18 with a second season.

Related: Dirt 4 Preview

Wilson has said the second season will feature all new characters and storylines. Hunter managed to win the FA Cup last year, so it’d be difficult to build upon his storyline at this point.

The Journey was a solid addition to FIFA 17, and we’re excited to see where it goes next.

For now, here’s what Max Parker had to say about the latest football sim in his review:

“FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine.”

Watch: Nintendo Switch Games

FIFA 18 will presumably launch later this year for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Nintendo Switch.