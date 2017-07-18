Waiting for the iPhone SE 2? Sadly, it could be a one-and-done

The 4-inch iPhone SE has been an unqualified success for Apple, serving a base that wants close-to-flagship specs and features at a more agreeable price, without stretching out their pockets.

However, despite that success, it appears as if Apple is in no rush to update the device revealed in March 2016.

That’s according to noted industry analyst Pan Juitang, who took to Weibo (via GSMArena) to claim those seeking a 4-inch phone should stick to the SE or look to an Android alternative.

You can see a terrible translation of the post below:

Apple is expected to launch handsets with at least two screen sizes this year, but those are likely to be the current 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s options, accompanied by a 5.8-inch iPhone 8.

We’ve seen little to suggest there will be a new version of the iPhone SE any time soon, but it would be disappointing to see Apple discontinue the range completely.

The 4-inch model is perhaps Apple’s most impressive phone since the iPhone 6.

It crams in the A9 processor, Touch ID sensor, great rear camera with Live Photos and up to 128GB storage. It’ll also run the forthcoming iOS 11 update.

Will you be sad to see the iPhone SE fall out of favour? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.