The iPhone 8 might not fill any stockings this Christmas

Apple fans could be forced to wait for the eagerly anticipated iPhone 10th anniversary edition due to a reported component shortage.

One of the huge questions ahead of Apple’s official aunch is what form the iPhone 8 will take, with the latest reports claiming it will get a 3D camera.

But it seems that camera component is exactly what is apparently causing the delay. STMicrelectronics, the Franco-Italian company responsible for the feature, is reportedly struggling to cope with the capacity required by Apple.

Specifically, a lack of “laser time imagers” is holding up production of the 3D imaging component inside the shiny new Apple handset.

What's more, the delay will reportedly last "months" not weeks. At this rate it could be a struggle to get the iPhone 7 successor out before Christmas.

Apple is said to be planning on unveiling not two, but three iPhone models later this year, and the anniversary edition is the most intriguing by some way.

It will hit the market alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, costing as much as $1,000 if reports are to be believed, and for that price a 3D camera is the least we can expect.

Given that it doesn’t even have a name yet, the production facilities will need to start burning the midnight oil soon to get the iPhone 8/X/Edition out this year.

Come September we will have a better idea about what exactly Apple has in-store, so stay tuned.

