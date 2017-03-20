The iPhone 8 could be more like the original than the iPhone 7 — here’s how

Apple may be looking to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its iconic smartphone with an iPhone 8 design inspired by the original.

According to Korea’s ET News, the 2017 smartphone will feature a “water drop” design that will feature curved glass on both sides of the handset.

The translated report (via 9to5Mac) reads: “Apple’s next iPhone is expected to be closer to ‘water drop design’. It embodies the back side design with curved emphasis, resembling the initial iPhone.”

According to the report, the use of a “3D glass case” will “make curves” around all of the phone’s edges.

This would mean no flat back design, which has been a feature of the iPhone since the iPhone 4. The original iPhone, iPhone 3G and iPhone 3GS both had curved rear casings, made with either aluminium or plastic.

The report follows speculation last week the curved OLED display on the iPhone 8 will feature more modest curves than the Galaxy S edge series.

Given the current wave of nostalgia engulfing the tech world, a design inspired by the original may appeal to some longtime users.

Would you prefer a curved iPhone that rests a little more naturally in the palm of the hand? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.