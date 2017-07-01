The iPad Pro 9.7” 256GB is now £120 cheaper than usual

Apple products are rarely discounted, so we’re always very excited by any possibility of purchasing one below the usual mark-up. As such, here’s a great iPad Pro deal we reckon you’ll love.

John Lewis is selling the 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro for a bargain price of just £549. Importantly, this is the 256GB Wi-Fi model, which usually sells for £669 – that’s a £120 saving.

And because you’re buying the item from John Lewis, you’ll get the retailer’s famous two-year guarantee on your purchase, with the option of purchasing accidental damage cover for two years at a cost of £65.

This Apple iPad Pro has a 9.7-inch touch display and is powered by Apple’s powerful 64-bit A9X chip. You’ll get 256GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and two cameras – a FaceTime HD camera on the front, and a 12-megapixel iSight snapper on the back.

The device also runs on Apple’s iOS 10 software, which is – for at least a few more months – the latest version of the company’s flagship mobile operating system. You’ll have access to a wide range of software and content through the App Store, as well as regular updates from Apple HQ.

We gave the 9.7-inch iPad Pro a respectable 4.5/5 score, praising the tablet’s stunning display, perfect form factor, and powerful processor.

Here’s our verdict:

"Is the 9.7-inch iPad Pro going to replace a laptop for most? Absolutely not. Sometimes you just want a USB port, an SD card reader and the ability to run lots of apps at the same time."

"Is it the best tablet out there? Yes. It takes all the oomph from the comically large iPad Pro 12.9-inch and crams it into an incredible thin and beautiful chassis."

"It won’t replace your laptop, but the 9.7-inch iPad Pro makes tablets interesting for the first time in years."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.