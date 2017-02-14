The Humble Freedom Bundle could be the best one yet

The Humble Freedom Bundle offers over $600 worth of games and books for under $30, and it’s all for charity!
Humble Bundle is renown for offering plenty of games for ludicrously good value while also raising thousands for charity in the process.
This time, 100 percent of the proceeds go towards immigration charities such as American Civil Liberties Union, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.
Humble has said it will match all contributions up to $300,000, with the bundle having already raised over $2 million.
We’ve listed all of the games and books included in the bundle below. Be aware, there are lots of them.
Games:
- The Witness (Get it for Steam or DRM-free!)
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica (Early Access)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Overgrowth (Early Access)
- Nuclear Throne
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Invisible, Inc.
- Super Meat Boy
- World of Goo
- Mushroom 11
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- The Stanley Parable
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- The Swapper
- Thirty Flights of Loving
- Spirits
- Human Resource Machine
- ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- A Virus Named TOM
- 7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat
- Mini Metro
- Retro Game Crunch
- Tower of Guns
- Waking Mars
- Song of the Deep
- Monster Loves You!
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Sproggiwood
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Deluxe
- Secrets of Rætikon
- Girls Like Robots
- Ellipsie
- Streamline (Early Access)
- Ninja Pizza Girl
- Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball
Books:
- Information Doesn't Want To Be Free - Audiobook
- Walkaway: Chapter One Preview - Audiobook
- R in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition
- The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game Issues #1-6
- A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff
- The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online
- Any Empire
There are some fantastic choices in there, with Stardew Valley being worth the price of admission alone. Plus, it’s all for a good cause!
Will you be giving to the latest bundle? Let us know in the comments.