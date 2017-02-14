The Humble Freedom Bundle could be the best one yet

The Humble Freedom Bundle offers over $600 worth of games and books for under $30, and it’s all for charity!

Humble Bundle is renown for offering plenty of games for ludicrously good value while also raising thousands for charity in the process.

This time, 100 percent of the proceeds go towards immigration charities such as American Civil Liberties Union, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.

Humble has said it will match all contributions up to $300,000, with the bundle having already raised over $2 million.

Related: Sniper Elite 4 Review

We’ve listed all of the games and books included in the bundle below. Be aware, there are lots of them.

Games:

The Witness (Get it for Steam or DRM-free!)

Stardew Valley

Subnautica (Early Access)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Overgrowth (Early Access)

Nuclear Throne

Octodad: Dadliest Catch

Invisible, Inc.

Super Meat Boy

World of Goo

Mushroom 11

No Time to Explain Remastered

The Stanley Parable

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

The Swapper

Thirty Flights of Loving

Spirits

Human Resource Machine

ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS

2064: Read Only Memories

A Virus Named TOM

7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat

Mini Metro

Retro Game Crunch

Tower of Guns

Waking Mars

Song of the Deep

Monster Loves You!

AI War: Fleet Command

Sproggiwood

Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora

Deluxe

Secrets of Rætikon

Girls Like Robots

Ellipsie

Streamline (Early Access)

Ninja Pizza Girl

Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball

Books:

Information Doesn't Want To Be Free - Audiobook

Walkaway: Chapter One Preview - Audiobook

R in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition

The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game Issues #1-6

A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff

The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online

Any Empire

There are some fantastic choices in there, with Stardew Valley being worth the price of admission alone. Plus, it’s all for a good cause!

Watch: Nintendo Switch Preview

Will you be giving to the latest bundle? Let us know in the comments.