The HTC U11 just got even better with its first ever system update

The HTC U11 only launched just over a month ago, but the Taiwanese company has already tightened ship by issuing the phone with its first ever system update.

The update, which began rolling out overnight, includes the June security patch from Google, along with improvements to the phone’s camera and overall system.

Exactly what improvements the update has delivered is still a little unclear, and the changelog for the update gives the rather vague description of “system enhancements”. Android Police reports that users have noticed that problems with Android Pay and other applications using SafetyNet have been fixed since the update hit their handset.

It looks like all enhancements have occurred backstage rather than made a drastic difference to the phone’s UI, too. HTC Source points out that the camera app looks exactly the same post-update, so it’s likely that HTC is simply oiling the wheels to make everything run a little more smoothly.

If you’re in possession of the HTC U11 and your phone hasn’t automatically downloaded the update, you can do it manually by going to Settings > About Software updates > Check now. The update goes by the version number 1.11.617.3, and only takes a few minutes to download – although installation takes up to around 15 minutes. Your phone will need a least 35% battery to begin the process.

Have you noticed any improvements to your HTC U11 that we missed? Let us know in the comments.