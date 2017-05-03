The HTC U 11's specs seemingly just leaked again

HTC is gearing up to introduce its big new flagship, the HTC U 11, previously known as the HTC U "Ocean", and there's not much left that could surprise us.

We've known for some time, the phone will come with a novel new control system, EdgeSense, that involves squeezing the sides of the device to navigate to specific menus.

And this week saw a major HTC U 11 leak hit the net, seemingly revealing all the major specs for the phone, as well as revealing the phone could be a major powerhouse in the performance department.

That leak was provided in the form of a one-sheet via Gear India, but now benchmarking tool AnTuTu has yielded its own HTC U 11 leak.

Most of the information in the leak matches with previous revealtions, with a Snapdragon 835 chipset listed, alongside 4GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and a QHD screen.

The previous leak suggested there will be the option to choose up to 6GB of RAM, so we're unsure as to whether that will be the case given the latest leak lists just 4GB.

The camera specs also match the previous leak, with a 16-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel front-facing shooter listed in the new AnTuTu specs.

There's also an Adreno 540 GPU included this time around, along with the latest verison of Google's mobile OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Though there's obviously no mention of the EdgeSense tech in a benchmarking listing, previous leaks have given us a good look at how the new tech will work.

Also expected to feature is HTC Usonic active noise cancellation tech with 3D audio recording, along with HTC BoomSound and support for Hi-Res audio.

That should appear alongside Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 tech and dual SIM, with Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 2TB of storage via microSDXC card expansion.

At this point, nothing's been confirmed, however, so take all this with the usual pinch of salt. HTC should take the wraps off the phone on May 16, so check back soon for the latest updates.

Let us know what you think of the latest leak in the comments.