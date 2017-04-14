The HTC One X10 and its mega battery life is official, but you can’t buy it

HTC has announced the recently-leaked One X10 smartphone, but for some peculiar reason it’s only going on sale in Russia.

The mid-range handset arrives packing a 5.5-inch 1080p display, but the headline feature feature is the massive 4,000mAh battery that promises two full days of life-force.

It has a MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 3GB of RAM, while there’s 32GB of storage.

HTC is bringing its Russian fans a 16-megapixel/8-megapixel camera arrangement. The front-facing camera also promises a wide-angle lens for improved selfies.

While the innards are mid-range, HTC is offering a full metal casing and a fingerprint sensor for added security.

Whether the firm will choose to release it in international markets remains to be seen. The device leaks earlier this week made no mention to a region specific release.

Regardless, the next big release in our neck of the woods looks like it'll be the flagship HTC 11.

Why do you think HTC is opting to announce this phone in Russia first? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.