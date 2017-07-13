The Grand Tour season 2 trailer teases fiery Hammond crash

A teaser trailer for The Grand Tour season two has been posted to YouTube, giving us a first glimpse of impending antics from Clarkson and co.

The first season of Amazon's motoring show The Grand Tour aired last year, and it’s fair to say reception was lukewarm. Former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were widely criticised for an overly scripted performance that had too little a focus on cars.

As such there’s plenty of pressure for Amazon to get the show’s second season just right, particularly as reviews of the BBC’s rebooted Top Gear have grown more favourable over time.

For a first look at what to expect from season two of The Grand Tour, check out the new trailer below:

There are a few important points to note about the new trailer, the first of which is the cars. We only catch a glimpse of a few motors in the teaser, including:

Lancia Rally 037

McLaren 720S

Bugatti Chiron

Jaguar XJR

Rimac Concept One

We also get to see the moments just before Richard Hammond’s widely publicised Rimac crash, which resulted in injuries to the presenter and a fiery explosion that ultimately delayed production. In the trailer, we hear Hammond say “watch this” before setting off on the ill-fated stint in the all-electric supercar.

This schedule delay means that the planned October air date has been scrapped, with The Grand Tour now promising a debut “later this year”.

What would you like to see from season two of The Grand Tour? Let us know in the comments.