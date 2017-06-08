The Google Pixel may receive the next version of Android, Android O, as early as August if a new rumour is to be believed.

According to David Ruddock, managing editor at Android Police, users of the Google Pixel will be able to download the upcoming version of Android in the first two weeks of August 2017.

Related: Google Pixel review

Ruddock took to Twitter to deliver the news:

He makes it clear that this information comes from a source he deems reliable, but admits that release dates are always likely to change.

If this rumour is true then Pixel owners will receive an updated version of Android earlier than the Nexus line of phones did with Nougat last year.

This rumour doesn't specify whether older Google phones will receive the Android O update at the same time as the Pixel.

One of the most appealing features of any Google phone is the certainty that the handset will always receive an update for the latest version of Android. This doesn't seem to be changing with the Pixel.

The earlier release date of Android O for the Pixel may mean third-party Android manufacturers such as Samsung and LG will similarly get the latest version of Google's OS running on their devices sooner than expected.

Are you excited for the release of Android O? Let us know in the comments.