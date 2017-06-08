The Game of Thrones S7 finale will practically be a movie

If you’re one of the incessant voices begging for a Game of Thrones movie, this is your lucky day.

At a whopping 81 minutes, the final episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 will be the first that can legitimately be considered feature-length.

Yes, the episode lengths for the forthcoming season have been revealed by the Watchers on the Wall site and the seventh episode of the seventh season of the show about the seven kingdoms will be the longest ever.

The movie-length finale, isn’t the only episode to go beyond the hour mark. Episode 6 will be 71 minutes and episode three is 63 minutes.

Episodes one, two and five all come in at 59 minutes, while episode four is the shortest of the season at just 50 minutes.

All in all, Season 7 will run for 7 hours and 20 minutes, providing HBO doesn’t change the schedule or re-cut the episodes in any way.

The information was discovered by trawling the HBO.com listings for each of the forthcoming episodes. An image for the final episode can be seen below.

Unfortunately, we still have more than a month before the series commences in the US and the UK.

The premiere will air on July 16, with a simulcast on HBO at 9pm ET in the US and on Sky Atlantic at 2pm on UK soil.

Will the extended episodes satisfy your desires for a GoT movie? Will you be rushing to special screenings at your local cinema? Share your thoughts in the comments below.