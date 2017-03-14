The Galaxy S8 won't get this killer feature – because Samsung ran out of time

A new report suggests that the Galaxy S8 will miss out on one of its rumoured killer features – a front fingerprint scanner integrated directly into the screen – beause Samsung simply ran out of time.

That's the latest from South Korean outlet The Investor, which reports that Sammy and its partner Synaptics simply hadn't progressed the on-screen fingerprint scanning technology far enough for it to feature in this year's S8.

An anonymous source told The Investor: “Samsung poured resources into Synaptics’ fledgling technology last year but the results were frustrating. With the production imminent, the company had to decide to relocate the fingerprint scanning home button to the back of the device at the last minute.”

It's a big blow for the soon-to-launch S8, as rear fingerprint scanners are haphazard at best, with users frequently complaining of everything from random phone unlocks to smudged cameras.

It also opens the door to Samsung's bitter rival, Apple, who could now be the first to bring a handset to market featuring an on-screen fingerprint scanner with the iPhone 7S/iPhone 8.

LG, too, recently showed off a new display featuring integrated fingerprint scanning, so its next flagship – LG G6 successor the G7, which will likely launch in early-2018 – could sport a similar feature.

Will Samsung end up being late to the party? Perhaps not, as while he S8 now looks set to miss out on an on-screen fingerprint scanner, Samsung has another shot to launch the feature in 2017, with the Galaxy Note 8 tipped to be unveiled this autumn.

Who will win the race to an on-screen fingerprint scanner?