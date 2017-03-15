The Galaxy S8 won’t be Samsung’s only phone this year

Samsung appears to have another smartphone on the way after its next Tizen OS based offering was spotted in the wild.

A device sporting the model number SM-Z400F turned up in the FCC online database (source), and rumour has it that it is the Samsung Z4. This is entirely separate from the Android-powered Samsung Galaxy S8 we're expecting to see announced later this month.

Unfortunately, there's not much else we know about the Samsung Z4, other than the fact that it will be the successor to the Samsung Z3 – and one of the first devices to run on Samsung's custom-built Tizen version 3.0 OS.

The Samsung Z3 was very much aimed at the budget end of the smartphone market, and hit the shops in 2015. It packed a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, a quad-core Spreadtrum chip, 1GB of RAM, and a reasonable 8-megapixel snapper on the back.

India’s growing smartphone market was the primary target for the Z3, and it would be surprising to see anything change with the Z4.

Tizen, the OS behind the smartphone, is better known on these shores for powering Samsung’s smartwatch range headed by the Gear S3. Where smartphones are concerned, the open source OS basically looks like a slightly different version of Android skinned with TouchWiz. The OS is here to stay on its smartwatches and smart TVs, however, so don’t completely rule out its arrival on its flagship smartphones in the very distant future.

However, considering that the Galaxy S8 will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, it’s unlikely that Samsung will decide to scrap Google’s OS on its flagships anytime soon.

Will Samsung ever abandon Android in favour of Tizen? Let us know in the comments below.