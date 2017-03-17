There's literally just weeks to go until we finally get our first official look at the Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling the S8 Plus.

Most rumours thus far have suggested we can expect a 12-megapixel camera on the new handsets, which is exactly the same as last year's Galaxy S7.

Which has left many wondering what Samsung has in-store in terms of other camera upgrades to give this year's flagship handset an edge on its predecessor.

Now, it seems we could have been given an insight into the company's plans in that department, if a new report is accurate.

The report from Naver claims the S8 camera will be able to shoot 1000fps video thanks to the addition of DRAM to the camera sensor.

That DRAM is apparently used as buffer memory, in much the same way as the recently launched Xperia XZ Premium from Sony.

The Galaxy S8+ is said to be launching alongside the standard model

Sony's latest offering is capable of shooting 960fps slow-motion footage at 720p, though SamMobile claims its sources have revealed the S8 will use a different sensor.

And it's not just the rear camera that's getting an upgrade. According to the report, Sammy is also improving the selfie shooter, which this time around will reportedly be an 8-megapixel setup with autofocus.

That's a decent jump from last year's 5-megapixel offering, though other details about the front-facing camera were not revealed.

Finally, sources reportedly revealed the rumoured iris scanner will be upgraded from the Note 7's offering, and will feature a 3.7-megapixel RGB camera sensor.

It follows news from a Bloomberg report that claims Samsung hopes to integrate facial recognition into the Galaxy S8 as a way to authenticate mobile payments.

Despite the fact the official S8 launch will take place on March 29, all this stuff is still speculation at this point, and there's no way to verify the information as accurate.

But there's not long to wait until we find out for sure what Samsung has in-store, so stay tuned.

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments.