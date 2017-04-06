The folks behind Candy Crush are adapting Call of Duty for mobile

Yes, you read the headline correctly. The next Call of Duty mobile game will be made by Swedish developer King, most noted for the Candy Crush franchise.

In a post on its website, the Activision Blizzard-owned studio is promising to transform the console experience for mobile users.

While offering no details on when the dedicated mobile experience will arrive, the developer says it wants the game to be “fresh, social and highly accessible,” while keeping the experience "authentic.”

In the announcement (via) posted this week, King wrote: “Our challenge as a team is to create a Call of Duty experience on mobile that will strive to transform the best console experience fans know and love, while also breaking new ground for mobile and redefining the genre.

“Our approach and ambition is to be fresh, social, and highly accessible, while providing a very authentic game experience. The team will prototype extensively, have the freedom to think outside the box, and be encouraged to stretch their expertise in ways to create surprising results.”

Activision-Blizzard paid a whopping $5.9 billion for King a little over a year ago, but the decision to hand the iconic Call of Duty franchise to a studio that has enjoyed most of its success in casual games represents a big leap of faith.

The few Call of Duty games that have been made available for mobile devices to date have been ill-fitting, underwhelming ports.

So, it’ll be fascinating to see what King produces given its promise to “transform” and still remain “authentic” to the beloved console experience.

The company is seeking to fill a number of positions, including level design and art direction, calling them the "career opportunity of a lifetime."

Do you hold out much hope for the Call of Duty mobile adaptation? Can King deliver the goods? Share your thoughts in the comments below.