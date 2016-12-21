The Fitbit Charge 2 gets an update to fuel your New Year fitness goals

Needless to say, ’tis the season for Fitbit. Countless folks will be receiving them as presents and countless more will be buying one to fight the post-festive bulge.

Today the company has added a slew of new features to its recently-released Fitbit Charge 2, which should aid wearers hoping to get into shape in the New Year.

A free firmware update introduces a new, ever-present heart rate zone visualization feature, which will assist when with interval raining, while the ability to pause and resume workouts has also been added.

There’s a new Do Not Disturb mode to disable notifications, while the Relax breathing exercise mode now has vibrations to assist with the mediation.

Users are also getting an display based battery indicator and a new clock face.

Released in November this year, the Fitbit Charge 2 arrived to correct the shortcomings of the original while adding plenty of new features.

It earned a solid 8/10 review from TrustedReviews earlier this month and received praise for being a solid all rounder.

However, the lack of waterproofing and a dedicated GPS sensor meant it fell short of a perfect score.

