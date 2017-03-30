A new Game of Thrones S7 teaser trailer is here - and the choice of music is perfect

Here in the United States, the NCAA “March Madness” basketball tournament reaches The Final Four stage this weekend, but those teams aren’t the only quartet vying for a big title in the next few months.

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones begins premieres on July 16 and the first teaser trailer released today focuses on the four-way battle for The Iron Throne that’s rapidly approaching crunch time.

Backed by a version of James’ 90s indie classic Sit Down, the trailer shifts between current incumbent Cersei Lannister and contenders Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Near the end of the 90-second spot Cersei, perched on the Iron Throne, lets out a telling icy breath, before we get a glimpse of the final would-be ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

We won’t ruin it for you, but you can probably guess by the allusion that winter is no longer coming... but finally here.

Here's the trailer in all its glory thanks to HBO.

The trailer comes following an awkward reveal for the premiere date earlier this month, which was beset by troubles in maintaining the Facebook Live stream.

Season 7 is starting later than usual, due to the need to shoot more wintry scenes, while there'll only be 7 episodes in this series compared with the usual ten.

Still, that doesn't have us any less excited as we enter the home straight in what will likely go down as the television event of the century thus far.

Will this season of GoT be the best yet? Share your thoughts in the comments below.