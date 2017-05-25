The first Essential Android phone could be revealed next week

The first smartphone from the Essential company started by Android co-founder Andy Rubin looks like it’ll be announced next week.

With its first ever tweet Rubin’s company is teasing ‘something big’ for May 30, which seems certain to be related to the bezel-less phone teased earlier this year.

While the account doesn’t have the blue tick granted to verified accounts, but the @essential username was confirmed by Rubin in a follow up tweet.

Rubin said the firm was “almost ready to share” its work, which practically confirms means we’ll be seeing new hardware on Tuesday.

It has long been thought Essential will reveal its hand during the middle of 2017, and May 30 is pretty darn close.

We know the phone will run Android after Rubin’s former boss, Google chairman Eric Schmidt dropped the dime backlight in March.

Earlier that month Rubin revealed the first picture of the device, showing a large screen with a minimal bezel.

Early reports suggested there’ll be a 1080p display with a ceramic rear casing, but it’s entirely possible things have changed since then.

Are you ready for a different approach to Android smartphones? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.