The Evil Within 2 is in the works, according to a new job listing

A sequel to 2014 survival horror title The Evil Within is in development, according to a new job listing at Tango Gameworks.

First spotted by eagle-eyed users on NeoGAF, the job listing is asking for a translator and Q&A position during the production of Psycho Break 2 at Tango Gameworks.

PS4 and Xbox One are listed as the current platforms, with the job duration lasting from April 10 until October 31. Knowing this, we might be seeing a reveal in the coming months. Perhaps at E3 2017?

The Evil Within, otherwise known as Psycho Break in Japan, was released for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC back in October 2014.

It was a fun, flawed and ultimately unique survival horror experience that has gained something of a cult following in the past two years.

Stuart Andrews scored it a favourable 6/10 in his review. Here’s what he had to say on Shinji Mikami’s latest:

“The Evil Within is almost the game that Resident Evil fans have been waiting for, but almost still isn’t close enough. For all its great moments – moments where it’s genuinely terrifying and utterly compelling – there are too many sections where it’s unbearably frustrating, repetitive or held back by technical issues and poor, dated game design.”

Would you be interested in seeing The Evil Within 2? Let us know in the comments.