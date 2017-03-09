The Division Year 2 content updates will be completely free

The Division’s upcoming content updates will be given away for free throughout 2017, Ubisoft has announced.

2017’s offerings for the open world third-person shooter will comprise of two major expansions, creator director Julian Gerighty wrote on the Ubisoft blog.

Expansion 1: This will be based on an event system that should encourage players to take part in activities that feature modifiers, leaderboards and unique vanity items that are exclusive to said event.

“[It] will reward players for different activities – long-term activities, short-term activities, and medium-term activities within the game,” Gerighty adds. “Basically, our Division achievements, if you will,” Gerighty explains.

Expansion 2: The second expansion is too far off for Massive Entertainment to make any comment on it. However, it will be a “more content-focused package.” This doesn’t necessarily mean new story missions, though.

The development team is unsure whether it has plans to increase The Division’s level cap alongside the new content. It seems many parts are yet to fall into place.

Ubisoft has released three expansions for The Division since it launched in March 2016. The third of which, Last Stand, having launched just last month.

Are you still playing The Division? Let us know in the comments.